Stormont is in breach of legal duty on anti-poverty strategy says judge

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast.

​​Stormont’s Executive Committee remains in breach of a legal duty to adopt an anti-poverty strategy for Northern Ireland, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mr Justice Humphreys held that the power-sharing administration has failed to meet obligations first imposed 18 years ago to put in place a blueprint for tackling social exclusion and deprivation.

But he rejected a further challenge against Communities Minister Gordon Lyons over allegations of delaying and “thwarting” the potential implementation of a scheme.

The verdict came in a legal action mounted by human rights watchdog the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ).

Backed by the Unison trade union and Barnardo’s charity, judicial review proceedings were brought against the Stormont Executive, along with Mr Lyons and the First and Deputy First Ministers as leaders of the cabinet.

The case centred on efforts to develop an anti-poverty strategy since the court first declared back in 2015 that Stormont had violated its duties under section 28E of the Northern Ireland Act 1998.

The obligation featured in a section inserted into the Northern Ireland Act following the 2006 St Andrews Agreement which led to the restoration of power-sharing at that time.

Since then, specific commitments to progress the strategy were made in the New Decade New Approach deal in 2020.

Despite the Executive collapsing again in 2022, anti-poverty plans were said to have been prepared for future incoming ministers to assess.

But it was claimed that a year on from a further restoration of Stormont in February 2024, no blueprint has been adopted or considered.

Counsel for CAJ argued that it was “appalling” that a breach first identified 10 years ago has never been rectified.

Lawyers representing the departments under challenge countered that the current legal obligation only commenced when the current Executive was formed last year, insisting progress has been made since then under the new mandate.

However, Mr Justice Humphreys found that the statutory duty was imposed 18 years ago.

He also highlighted the 10-year gap since the first court declaration, and the year-long period since Stormont was reconstituted.

“The inescapable conclusion is that the Executive Committee is in breach of the Section 28E duty to adopt an anti-poverty strategy,” the judge ruled.

He stressed the need for the current administration to “act with alacrity when there have been egregious failings on the part of previous incarnations.”

“The focus must be on outcome rather than means, and the unfortunate position is that there is in existence no adopted strategy,” he observed.

In the challenge against the Communities Minister, CAJ alleged he has failed in his responsibility to develop a scheme, with implementation “thwarted” by continued delays.

It was claimed that a body of work on developing a strategy was already completed when he took office, subsequently abandoning a draft amid delays in making progress with officials and other stakeholders.

But Mr Justice Humphreys held that the evidence failed to establish that Mr Lyons had acted unlawfully.

“The applicant may well disagree, for principled reasons, with some of the steps the Minister has taken, but that does not establish that he has sought to thwart the Section 28E obligation,” he stated.

“Criticism may be levelled at certain periods of delay, but in my analysis this goes to the question of fulfilment of the duty by the Executive Committee rather than separate public law illegality on the part of the Minister.

“The evidence points clearly towards an intention to produce an anti-poverty strategy in the near future for consideration and, if appropriate, adoption by the Executive Committee.”

Emphasising that it was not for the courts to evaluate policy development, the judge also rejected the challenge against the First and Deputy First Ministers.

He pointed out there would be no benefit in them putting the issue of an anti-poverty strategy on the agent for Executive meetings unless a draft was ready for consideration.

“There is no evidence or suggestion that the First Minister and Deputy First Minister have acted in any sense to frustrate or thwart the development and adoption of a strategy,” Mr Justice Humphreys said.

“Indeed they have each expressed unequivocal commitment to the fulfilment of the statutory duty.

“I am not satisfied that the First Minister and Deputy First Minister have committed any public law wrong.”