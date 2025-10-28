Stormont leaders appoint Irish language and Ulster British commissioners - as MLA brands move a 'matter of grave concern'
Identity and language legislation – passed in 2022 – provided for the creation of the posts, which had been held up amid wrangling within the joint Sinn Fein – DUP department.
Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly have announced the appointment of Dr Katy Radford as the Director of the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression (OICE), Pól Deeds as the Irish Language Commissioner, and Lee Reynolds as the Commissioner for the Ulster Scots and the Ulster British tradition.
The trio will take up their posts on 13 November, for a period of five years.
The new Irish language commissioner has significantly more power than its Ulster Scots equivalent, but Gavin Robinson says the powers are “nothing close to what Sinn Fein wanted” and the post will be subject to the control of Stormont’s joint leaders.
TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said the appointment of Mr Deeds as the Irish Language Commissioner is “a matter of grave concern”.
The North Antrim MLA said he has been “an outspoken advocate for the expansion of Irish language legislation”.
“In fact, last year he appeared as part of a Foras na Gaeilge delegation which argued that the very legislation under which he is being appointed didn’t go far enough.
“It is quite clear therefore that this zealot - who objects to sensitivity around Irish even being taken into account - will seek to use his position to aggressively push the Irish language agenda.
“This appointment represents the fulfilment of a long-term Sinn Fein goal designed to entrench the Irish language in public life at the expense of the Unionist community’s cultural identity. It will not be lost on Unionists that it took place with the agreement and sign off of the DUP.
“The precedent set by Wales, where the establishment of a Welsh Language Commissioner has led to significant public expense and the imposition of language standards across the public sector even decreasing employment opportunities for non-Welsh speakers.”