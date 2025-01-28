Stormont liberalises gambling rules - but TUV question why protections aren't also in line with GB

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has raised concerns about why liberalised gambling rules have been extended to NI but not protections.

MLAs have voted to liberalise gambling rules in Northern Ireland in line with Great Britain – but the Executive has faced criticism for giving the go-ahead for higher stakes and prizes while there aren’t the same checks on the industry as in the rest of the UK.

The TUV says Northern Ireland had five times the prevalence of people affected by problem gambling compared to England when research was last conducted – and that the Gambling Levy coming into effect later this year in Great Britain won’t apply here. Timothy Gaston said that tax was “to pay for the socially destructive implications of gambling”.

The North Antrim MLA said new gambling rules should only pass when “we can be sure that the people of Northern Ireland are afforded at least the same levels of protection as those of GB”.

But the communities minister Gordon Lyons – who backed the changes – said moving into line with GB would help tackle issues around problem gambling.

He also said “considerable progress” had been made since the Assembly first discussed the measures. The DUP minister said that included a new offence “to cause, invite, or in any way, permit a person under 18 to play a high stakes gaming machine” – as well as for cheating on such machines, and a new code practice.

Minster Lyons said fixed odds betting terminals would be limited to maximum stake of two pounds.

Setting out his opposition to the changes, TUV MLA Mr Gaston said that the amount people could spend on certain types of gambling will increase well over six fold, with winnings increasing by a factor of 20. He said he was shocked that the regulations had been signed off by the Executive and brought before the Assembly.

The North Antrim MLA said: “On 5th April, the Great Britain Gambling Levy Regulations will come into effect, taking monies from the gambling industry to pay for the socially destructive implications of gambling.

“Thus, while the GB rates applied in the regulations before us today will be provided in the context of the protection afforded by the Gambling Commission and the Gambling Levy, bringing in between £90 and £100 million per annum, neither will be the case in Northern Ireland”.

He said that while Northern Ireland has powers to introduce a levy under legislation – that had not been brought forward “yet because the Minister has not commenced the power, let alone sought to use it”.

However, the minister said that the biggest problem is in relation to online gambling – and said he was “committed to progressing the land based levy in Northern Ireland”. He said that funding “can only be used to tackle the health related impacts of gambling, and that's why work is ongoing”.

The minister said there are different rules about online gambling because of the way that it is regulated – but that he wants Northern Ireland to “get its fair share” of the funding.

Mr Gaston said the legislation should not be passed at this time and the minister should return with developed regulations for a NI gambling levy. “Until that time, it would be grossly irresponsible for this House to vote for these regulations”, he said.