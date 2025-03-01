Stormont no more stable now than before it collapsed in 2022 – Long

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st March 2025 Alliance Party Conference at the Crown Plaza Hotel in south Belfast. Party Leader Naomi Long gives her speech. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Stormont's powersharing institutions are no more stable now than the day before they collapsed in 2022, Naomi Long has told the Alliance Party annual conference in Belfast .

Ms Long told conference that institutional reform of Stormont remains a priority for her party.

The Alliance leader also took aim at US President Donald Trump in her keynote address, stating that she would "make no pretence" of respecting him.

The cross-community Alliance Party is the third biggest in the Northern Ireland Assembly , behind Sinn Fein and the DUP.

The party holds two ministries in the powersharing Executive.

The conference was the party's second since the devolved institutions returned last year after the DUP had collapsed them in 2022 in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Alliance has long argued for reform of the system that currently allows the largest nationalist and unionist parties to bring down the institutions.

Ms Long told conference: "Whilst survival and doing the basics can never be taken for granted in Northern Ireland politics, that's surely the bare minimum people have a right to expect.

"Moreover, it must never be allowed to become the ceiling of our ambition for government.

"The people we represent deserve so much more than that: they need the certainty of sustainable institutions that work well, and work for everyone.

"The fact remains - despite the progress we've made, despite all of the positive change Alliance has led in the Assembly and Executive - our institutions are as stable today as they were the day before the last collapse.

"That's why the need for institutional reform remains a priority."

She said that each time the Assembly had collapsed "immeasurable damage" was caused to public confidence in politics.

Ms Long said: "Much of the last year has been about trying to catch up and repair some of the damage caused by the last collapse."

The party leader said the UK and Irish governments needed to show leadership to have a "serious dialogue about reform, away from the pressure of either looming elections or a full-blown crisis".

Ms Long added: "That's why I wrote to the Taoiseach and Prime Minister, calling on them to show leadership on this issue, and to make engagement with parties and the public on reform a priority."

The Alliance leader has previously confirmed that she would not be travelling to the US for St Patrick's Day celebrations and that no member of her party would be meeting with Mr Trump.

She told conference: "While the DUP and UUP will head off to the White House to meet the president, Alliance is taking a stand and declining to do so.

"To be clear, I respect the right of US citizens to elect whomever they wish as president.

"I also respect the office of president. However, I do not and will make no pretence of respecting the current office holder."

She added: "Of course, we will continue to engage with the many people in Washington and the US who remain genuinely interested in Northern Ireland and its future; to promote economic opportunities, friendship and co-operation.

" Nuala McAllister will be there over St Patrick's Day on our behalf to discuss the issues of policing and institutional reform with interested parties.

"But how can we credibly engage with someone who is personally promoting the permanent mass displacement of thousands of Gazans from their homeland, undermining any last hope of a two-state solution as well as international law on ethnic cleansing?"

Ms Long said: "I'm under no illusions that attending or not attending the White House will shift Donald Trump's approach to governing one iota.

"Given the size of his ego, it's doubtful whether he would even notice if there's anyone else in the same room as him, never mind politicians from Northern Ireland .

"And the idea that he could even comprehend something as alien to him as a principled stand would be fanciful.

"But it matters.

"It matters to us and to our voters that we stand up for the things we believe in - international law, climate action, good relations, global stability and peace.