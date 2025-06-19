Stormont presses on with ambitious climate targets - as Environment Minister calls it 'defining challenge' for Assembly

Stormont is committed to 80% of Northern Ireland's electricity coming from renewable sources by 2030 - which will require big changes to the electricity infrastructure. Photo Press Eye

Stormont’s environment minister has pledged to press ahead with hitting “ambitious” climate change targets, despite years of delays – as he announces proposals which will have an impact on everyone in Northern Ireland.

Andrew Muir says delivery on the climate act is a “defining challenge” for the Assembly to deliver on its promises – and said he is “fully committed” to delivering the Climate Action Plan.

His comments came as he launched a public consultation on the new proposals to help reach net zero by 2050.

It includes changes to how cattle are farmed, the planting of new forests, improving energy efficiency of existing homes and almost doubling the amount of electricity produced from renewable sources by 2030.

The cost of the plans is estimated at £718 million in capital investment – a significant proportion of which has already been spent, given that the current phase of the plan began in 2023.

Officials believe that the province is still on course to meet the legal target of 48% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, despite plans having been delayed by the last collapse of devolution and disagreement at the Executive over some of the minister’s proposals.

The plan sets out some ambitious goals, including increasing the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources to 80% by 2030.

That power will have to be produced in Northern Ireland, as the economy minister recently confirmed that green electricity imported from elsewhere won’t count towards targets. Ulster Unionist Diana Armstrong said the “bizarre” rules must be changed so that widely available renewable energy from the rest of the country – transferred via an interconnector with Scotland – can be counted.

In the year ending September 2024, just 44.5% of Northern Ireland's electricity consumption was generated from renewable sources located within Northern Ireland.

There is also a commitment to “switch vehicle fuels to low emission alternatives”, increase journeys by foot, bicycle and public transport – and reduce the need to travel by people using online or local services.

For homeowners, there are plans to improve energy efficiency of homes, including through better insulation – and to use lower carbon options for heating, such as heat pumps. This will apply to new and existing homes.

Changes to agriculture are also proposed – with emissions from cattle in the Executive’s sights. This will involve “genetic selection” for reduced methane output, changing what cattle eat and reducing the use of nitrogen fertiliser.

The DAERA minister is also proposing new schemes for the countryside, including creating 9,000 hectares of new woodland by 2030 – and peatland restoration projects, “restoring” 10,000 hectares in the next two years.

However, there is no plan to ban the digging up of peatlands – something which political parties across the island of Ireland have avoided.

Minister Muir’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) is focused on the first carbon budget period, 2023 to 2027, half of which has already passed. It is a legal requirement of the Climate Change passed by Stormont in 2022. It is aiming for a 33% average annual reduction between 2023 and 2027 compared to the baseline.

While the plans have been brought forward by the Alliance minister, they Executive as a whole is committed to meeting the climate goals – and each department will have a specific role.

Andrew Muir says he recognises the scale and urgency of the challenges in meeting Stormont’s legal obligations under the climate act.

“I am fully committed to delivering Northern Ireland’s first Climate Action Plan – one that is grounded in robust science and evidence, shaped by stakeholder voices, necessarily ambitious and aligned with our pledge to a just transition.

“This isn’t just a plan. It’s a roadmap towards a more sustainable future. The publication of the draft Climate Action Plan is a milestone moment that will inform how we reduce our emissions, grow our green economy, protect our environment and improve our health and wellbeing”, the environment minister said.

