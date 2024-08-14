Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Toxic blue green algae spotted along the River Bann shoreline outside Coleraine at the weekend has prompted questions from a local TUV councillor about what is being done to halt the spread of the bacteria.

Stormont recently launched an agreed action plan to deal with the algae pollution in Lough Neagh – which thrives on an excess of phosphorus in the water caused by agricultural runoff and sewage.

On Sunday, a thick scum of blue green algae was visible for hundreds of metres along the shoreline of the River Bann outside Coleraine, from the Crannagh towards the sea at Portstewart – and just a couple of miles from the Barmouth Nature Reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The river flows through Lough Neagh, and is the only exit point for the toxic organic material and the toxins it releases – which will kill pet dogs and other animals, as well as being poisonous to humans.

Blue green algae stretching along the shoreline of the River Bann estuary between Coleraine and Portstewart at the weekend. Photo taken at the townland of Dooeybeg, close to the Cranagh outside Coleraine.

TUV vice chairman and East Londonderry spokesman Councillor Allister Kyle told the News Letter that given Lough Neagh flows out to the sea via the River Bann “it is hardly surprising that these issues have spread. One of the questions which now faces the DAERA is what - if anything - was done to prevent the spread”.

The News Letter approached DAERA – Stormont’s agriculture and environment ministry on Monday, but has not yet received a response.

Dr Leslie Gornall, an expert in the causes of algal blooms, says that there is nothing that can be done to stop the algae leaving the lough and entering the Bann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a controlled environment, and the agency in charge of the water levels has a legal duty to maintain the level of the lough. If you hold the water in, the recreation areas and reclaimed farmland on the edge of the lough will flood”, he said.

Blue green algae stretching along the shoreline of the River Bann estuary between Coleraine and Portstewart at the weekend. Photo taken at the townland of Dooeybeg.

Cllr Kyle added: “The algae situation is terrible and while much focus continues to be on agriculture all stakeholders need to take responsibility including NI Water. What has the Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister done to reduce the flow of phosphorus into Lough Neagh?”

A spokesperson for John O’Dowd’s department said: “The Lough Neagh action plan sets out the Executive’s approach to dealing with blue green algae while the Price Control process sets out NI Water’s investment needs to deliver essential water and wastewater services for the six-year investment period from 2021-27, as agreed with the Utility Regulator. During the remainder of this price control period (PC21) NI Water will be expected to prioritise projects in the vicinity of Lough Neagh in line with its budget allocation.

“The Department will continue to work collaboratively with NI Water to ensure that the potential of the investment that has been made available is maximised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UUP MLA Tom Elliott said “A recent Queen’s University, Belfast report (August 2024) stated that water samples contained organisms which is typically associated with activated sludge from human sewage wastewater treatment plants.

“There is concern from the farming community that much focus of this issue is on them, whereby there should be equal focus on others like statutory agencies and departments”.

The algae is a form of cyanobacteria, which exists in the natural environment where nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous are limited. However, if there are excessive nutrients in the environment – such as in Lough Neagh – algae growth is no longer limited and blooms form. DAERA has said that increases in the population of the invasive zebra mussel has exacerbated the problem by allowing more sunlight into the lough.