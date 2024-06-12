Stormont should 'pull the plug' on Casement Park project following GAA president's comments: TUV

Casement Park has been derelict for several years

The GAA president’s acceptance that Casement Park is now unlikely to host Euro 2028 matches means the promise of additional public funding should be withdrawn.

That is the view of TUV election candidate Ann McClure, following Jarlath Burns’ comments on the likelihood of the west Belfast stadium being rebuilt in time for a final inspection by Uefa in the summer of 2027.

The GAA ground is one of ten stadia across the UK and Ireland provisionally approved as host venues for European Championship matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When complete, it will be the only stadium in Northern Ireland with the minimum 30,000 seating capacity stipulated by Uefa.

Mr Burns has now said that “it’s not looking as if we’re going to get the Euros”.

Speaking at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling championship at the Michael Cusack Centre in Co Clare, he said: “Having attended the final of the Europa League in the Aviva, I can see what Uefa brings to a stadium and to an event. West Belfast deserves that and we’re not getting it. It’s just a great pity because the carrot was dangled in front of us and then it was taken away.

“And actually the big loser here is going to be the game of soccer in Northern Ireland society and the economy. The Department for the Economy was waiting to weigh in with all sorts of other things that were going to come from there. It’s just a pity. But we’re still very hopeful and expectant that we’re going to get the funds to make a provincial stadium where we can play our Ulster finals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest suggested cost of building the new stadium has risen to more than £300 million – up from the original estimate of £77.5m.

Mr Burns said he still expects the redevelopment of Casement Park to go ahead, but not necessarily to the standard required by Uefa for tournament hosting, the Belfast Telegraph has reported.

Ann McClure, who is the TUV party secretary and Westminster election candidate for West Belfast, said the previous argument – that a redeveloped Casement Park will benefit sports other than GAA – can no longer be made.

“Today is yet another opportunity for the DUP Communities Minister to find reverse gear on a project which was ill-conceived,” Ms McClure said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been bedevilled by problems from day one. It is grossly over budget. With today’s admission from Jarlath Burns the pretence that it will benefit any sport other than the GAA is no more.

“It’s time for Gordon Lyons to pull the plug on the project and halt the squander of any more public money on Casement.”

However, Sinn Fein’’s Conor Murphy has said his party will seek an urgent meeting with the UK Government to ensure funds are made available.

“A first-class stadium at Casement Park will be built,” the former Stormont Economy Minister said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a flagship Executive project and a commitment under New Decade, New Approach that will be delivered.

“In another act of outright contempt for people here, the Tories walked off the pitch with a bag full of broken promises which now risk squandering the opportunity to generate over £100m in our local economy.”

Mr Murphy added: “Hosting the 2028 Euros at Casement Park is an opportunity which should not be missed, and it beggars belief that the British government would jeopardise hosting this prestigious tournament and the major economic benefits that come with it.

“We will be seeking an urgent meeting with the new British government to ensure proper funding for our public services, and will be making it clear that they must honour the commitment to contribute the funding to build Casement Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday morning, an Irish FA spokesperson said the IFA remains supportive of Casement Park as a Euro 2028 venue.

“We are in constant contact with UEFA and other key stakeholders to ensure this once in a lifetime opportunity for Northern Ireland to co-host one of the biggest sports events in the world is realised.