Stormont to hold ‘most controversial vote in its history’, says Baroness Hoey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stormont is set to hold "the most controversial" and "the most consequential" vote in its 103-year history later this year, according to a veteran Northern Irish politician.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Assembly is due to vote on the Windsor Framework, a post-Brexit agreement negotiated by Rishi Sunak's government on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland , before the end of the year.

Unaffiliated peer Baroness Hoey argued that the Windsor Framework represents "a deep injustice" - the division of the UK in two by the EU, who have "chosen to disrespect the territorial integrity of the UK".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that the vote on Articles 5-10 will be by majority, a departure from the established system in Northern Ireland that requires cross-community support on controversial issues.

Baroness Kate Hoey speaks during a anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Ballymena County Antrim. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022

Lady Hoey said in the House of Lords : "In 1972, it was determined that, in the future, it would be wrong to force on a reluctant community majority voting on controversial issues at Stormont .

"There have now been no majority votes on matters of controversy at Stormont where any community has objected for over 52 years.

"And yet on 31st of this month, less than two weeks away, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is required to send a message to the Assembly asking it to vote on the most controversial proposition to ever come before Stormont in 103 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The motion will be to endorse Articles 5-10 of the Windsor Framework."

She argued that the practical effect of voting in favour would be the "endorsing of an all- Ireland single market for goods and thus the removal of Northern Ireland from the UK single market for goods".

She added that it would also create a legislative framework where the EU dictates the rules of this single market, without input from Northern Ireland or the UK, and that it would "renounce the rights" of people in Northern Ireland to be represented in the legislature making these laws.

The former Labour MP said: "It's a hugely controversial and frankly indecent proposition, because no elected politician should be asked to renounce the rights of their constituents to be represented in the legislature making the laws to which they are subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is to be dealt with by majority vote. The EU pushed for this not to be a cross-community vote and the last government meekly folded, supported I have to say by the Labour opposition."

Lady Hoey urged the Government to bring forward emergency legislation to put a stop to the "most controversial vote at Stormont in its history and the first on the controversial majoritarian basis for over 52 years".

She concluded: "The vote will effectively silent unionism on the most consequential decision to ever have come before Northern Ireland's legislature in the history of the province."

Her comments came as the House of Lords debated new regulations related to the Windsor Framework and the trade of certain food products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former SDLP leader Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick said that Northern Ireland requires "special status", due to unique trading and other relationships, and that this manifests itself in the Windsor Framework, which grants "dual access" to the EU and UK markets.

She argued that, where there are "imperfections" with some areas of trade, they need resolution through open dialogue and negotiation.

The non-affiliated peer added: "Having listened to Baroness Hoey, I note the desire to challenge every piece of secondary legislation on the Windsor Framework as an attack on the constitutional integrity of the UK.

"If I may say so, I think this is a little bit disingenuous because, notwithstanding the Windsor framework, and notwithstanding shall we say my own political position, Northern Ireland remains within the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And can I also say that this has been the view of those same people, and many of those who sit on the opposite benches and also those who are my colleagues from other parties in Northern Ireland , when they argued for the hardest possible Brexit.

"And I say to them: sometimes you get what you argued for."

Meanwhile, Irish politics professor Lord Bew argued that the vote in Stormont is a "special concession", as trade matters are ordinarily the responsibility of the UK Government.

The independent crossbench peer said: "The truth of the matter is, the Assembly will vote on this matter - I know that there are those that dislike that.

"The major change between the Johnson agreement and the May agreement was putting in that there should be a vote in the Assembly on any new arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does mean that this talk about people being disenfranchised - it's not going to be disenfranchised, its going to get a chance to vote.

"I understand the objection to the form of the vote, it's a majority vote, although it is the case that that is so because actually trade matters are the responsibility of the UK Parliament - it is special concession to give a vote to the Assembly on this occasion."

Their comments came as Lady Hoey called on Parliament to annul The Windsor Framework (Retail Movement Scheme: Plant and Animal Health ) (Amendment etc.) Regulations 2024 (SI 2024/853).