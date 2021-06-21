Stormont to turn blue for NI parliament’s centenary

Stormont in Belfast was lit up in blue in support for key workers in April 2020. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

It has come about after an application by TUV leader Jim Allister to have the official opening by King George V commemorated by way of lighting up Stormont.

He said: “The building will be floodlit in blue from sunset tomorrow to celebrate this significant anniversary.

“A century ago Northern Ireland was making plans to welcome our monarch with ‘unparalleled scenes of enthusiasm’, as Major Shillington put it when describing the scenes in an address to the Northern Ireland House of Commons on June 23, 1921.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously Covid restrictions have curtailed what should otherwise have been large celebrations this year.

“However, the reluctance of the powers-that-be, at the behest of Sinn Fein, to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland in any official way, such as by a visit by Her Majesty the Queen to address the Assembly, is telling and has fed growing unionist frustration in the last few months.

“Though it is a poor substitute at least the centenary will be marked in this small way after my successful application.”

Meanwhile, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has asked for volunteers to help plant 100 decidiuous trees across the borough, to reflect 100 years of Northern Ireland.

The scheme is part of council’s ongoing NI 100 programme.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe