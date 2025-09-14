Stormont unsettled by Sinn Fein and DUP rows says Independent Unionist Claire Sugden

Independent Unionist MLA Claire Sugden

​A war of words between Sinn Fein and the DUP is "unsettling" the Northern Ireland powersharing Executive, a former Stormont minister has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden called on the Executive parties to "tone down" their public rows and concentrate on delivery.

The Northern Ireland Assembly returned on Monday from its summer recess and ministers quickly became embroiled in a series of disagreements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said on Monday she would be showing "leadership" by attending a banquet during the upcoming state visit by US President Donald Trump , while also telling MLAs that Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O'Neill would not join the event.

DUP Education Minister Paul Givan also faced criticism after he said he had ordered the removal of transgender guidance from the website of Northern Ireland's Education Authority.

On Tuesday, DUP leader Gavin Robinson and Ms O'Neill had a public row after the Army withdrew from a jobs fair in Londonderry following objections from some councillors.

Mr Robinson said he did not believe Ms O'Neill was a "First Minister for all", while the Sinn Fein vice-president told him to "butt out".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, Ms O'Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly appeared together before their Stormont scrutiny committee where there were sharp exchanges with a number of MLAs.

While the pair insisted the Executive is delivering on its objectives, they also disagreed on several issues.

On Thursday, a High Court judge urged the Northern Ireland Executive to resolve a row over Irish language signs at Belfast's Grand Central Station, warning it is seen as a "laughing stock".

Former justice minister Claire Sugden told the BBC Sunday Politics programme the First and deputy First Minister had given "polar opposite" views on a number of issues when they had appeared before committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I suppose to me that points to an instability within the Executive.

"Ultimately, if we are about delivering, we have to ensure we implement all of these things that they say they are trying to do.

"I would have a concern that the war of words on various issues is unsettling the Executive.

"I asked for a commitment we would see the end of this mandate out so that we can push through these policies that we are so keen to highlight and we can do more in relation to people on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of these strategies, a lot of this work, is quite high level and it probably will take a number of years before it realistically filters through to the people on the ground."

Ms Sugden said she is concerned the Executive parties "seem to disagree on everything".

She added: "Yes, there are four political parties and yes, to an extent, each of them are talking to their base, but they have to recognise they all signed up for one government and that government exists to improve public services for everyone across Northern Ireland .

"I think they maybe need to tone down this bad relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The people out there aren't stupid, on one hand they say they are doing this and we are on common ground, and the next they are disagreeing with each other.

"I think if they are talking about communication they need to look to their own communication and how they present themselves as a government to the people of Northern Ireland ."

The MLA also said she does not believe the Executive has delivered enough in terms of legislation.

She said: "We haven't really had any substantive legislation up to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad