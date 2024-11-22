Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast

​Stormont's Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has welcomed a “realisation” from the GAA that an increased financial contribution would be required towards the rebuild of Casement Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Lyons said he looked forward to having further discussions with the GAA over the project, adding that alternative plans which match the current funding in place should be looked at.

It has been reported this week that the cost of developing the derelict west Belfast stadium has dropped to £270 million, after the design was modified when plans to host Euro 2028 games there were abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million in 2011 to the Casement project.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

With the reported revised cost of £270 million, this still leaves a funding shortfall of about £150 million.

Stephen McGeehan, head of operations for Ulster GAA, told the BBC on Wednesday that “when that conversation happens about additional funding, the GAA will not be found wanting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking yesterday, Mr Lyons said he had recently met with the GAA over next steps for the stalled project.

He added: “Certainly funding is one of the biggest challenges that exists right now for the future of Casement Park.

“I think it is welcome that there has been a willingness to increase the funding because we do have a gap there between what is currently on the table and what will be needed, so I welcome the fact that they are prepared to look at the contribution that they can give.”

Mr Lyons said he could not speak on behalf of the executive over whether it would also be prepared to increase its pledged financial contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I just can tell you what is going on in terms of my budget. That is something that is very, very tight. There are many competing capital demands on the budget.

“But I think it is important that we have a proper look at what is affordable, what is deliverable, what is reasonable, what is achievable.

“That is what we need to be doing in terms of this project, looking at alternative designs to see what can match the plans and the money that is currently in place.

“But it is welcome that there seems to be a realisation that additional funding is needed and the GAA are prepared to play their role in that.

“I look forward to having further conversations with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, the UK government ended hopes that the venue would host Euros games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high.

The government also expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn told a Westminster committee on Tuesday that he was not in a position to say if the UK government would make a financial contribution.