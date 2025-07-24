Stormont's deputy First Minister 'formally' opposed NI Civil Service participation in Belfast Pride protest - DUP

Head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady, pictured here at Belfast Pride in 2023, waving a controversial 'Progress' flag.

The deputy First Minister formally opposed the involvement of the civil service in this weekend’s Pride parade, the DUP has said – with the party accusing the civil service of “actively campaigning in at least two directly political issues”.

The civil service (NICS) has faced growing questions over its involvement in Belfast Pride – which is campaigning against a Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman and against the Executive’s ban on puberty blocker drugs for children.

The LGBTQ+ event has also banned Stormont’s governing parties over the trans drugs decision – with emails uncovered by a TUV Freedom of Information request showing that civil service chief Jayne Brady was warned that the decision could be seen as political.

​That prompted the TUV to question whether the Emma Little Pengelly had “meekly stood by” while NICS associated itself with an “overtly political” parade.

The DUP has rejected that suggestion – saying the Executive’s joint leader had “formally expressed her view that such participation was inappropriate” – but reiterated its position that attendance is a matter for the Head of NICS Jayne Brady.

In a statement to the News Letter, the party said: “Public sector organisations should not be involved in political campaigns, yet Belfast Pride have chosen a theme which explicitly challenges not just decisions of the Northern Ireland Executive, but the ruling of the Supreme Court.

“Those are decisions that are to be implemented by a politically neutral Civil Service. By participating in this parade it is impossible to escape the implication that the Civil Service LGBTQ+ Staff Network is actively campaigning in at least two directly political issues.

“NICS participation in the event is a matter for the Head of the NI Civil Service - not Ministers. When the Deputy First Minister was made aware of proposed participation by NICS staff, she formally expressed her view that such participation was inappropriate.

“The irony here is striking. While the TUV issue yet another baseless attack on the DUP, they ask what Ministers can actually do. This year’s Pride theme is a direct protest against decisions taken by DUP Ministers in the Executive - specifically the move to protect vulnerable children by banning the sale of puberty blockers to under 18s. That was real action, real influence.

“While DUP Ministers were shaping public policy in Government, the TUV were shouting from the sidelines - with no power, no impact, and no responsibility.”

Ms Brady has made no secret of her support for the LGBTQ+ sector – and has previously marched through the streets of Belfast waving a controversial ‘Progress Pride’ flag.

A High Court case involving Northumbria Police recently heard that the emblem indicated support for gender ideology. The force was ruled to have acted against its duty to be impartial by attending Newcastle Pride in 2024.

The manner of its attendance – the display of the ‘Progress’ flag and transgender colours – was central to the judgement.