Junior doctors have voted to take part in a 24-hour walkout at hospitals across Northern Ireland from 8am on March 6 to 8am on March 7

He has written to the British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee to question the merit of their strike next month.

Junior doctors have voted to take part in a 24-hour walkout at hospitals across Northern Ireland from 8am on March 6 to 8am on March 7.

The BMA said 97.6% of those balloted voted yes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his letter Mr Swann said “dialogue offers the best way forward”.

He added: “As someone with a track record of valuing and supporting health service staff, I must question the merit of the industrial action planned for next month.

“I know it will impact heavily on patients.

“As the Executive is starting the important work of stabilising public services, I would ask that all parts of our workforce give us time and space to tackle some exceptionally challenging and intractable problems which have worsened as a result of Covid and the lack of government.

“I fully understand and sympathise with the frustration of junior doctors over both pay and the relentless pressure on services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My plea is that this frustration should not spill into industrial action that cannot achieve anything of substance.”

The minister said he understood the anger of junior doctors over pay, but it is “not realistic to expect this issue to be resolved by the Executive and Assembly at this point in time”.

He added: “Pay erosion has been a consequence of UK Government fiscal policies over the past decade and has been experienced across the UK public sector.

“This is a national issue. I am committed to doing all I can to match awards given in England – but parity plus for pay awards is not deliverable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BMA said junior doctors in Northern Ireland have had 16 years of pay erosion, amounting to more than 30% loss of pay.

The Department of Health has said a pay package being implemented in Northern Ireland will give junior doctors an average increase of 9.1% in 2023/24 with those in their first year receiving 10.7%.