A pro-Palestine protest is due to be held tonight on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

It is one of a number of demonstrations relating to the renewed carnage in the Middle East, sparked by a Hamas invasion of southern Israel on October 7.

There has so far been a single, relatively sparsely-attended pro-Israel vigil since the attack, with no more planned.

Tonight’s Garvaghy Road event is set to take place at 6.30pm, but there are scant further details, except for a statement that it is "in support of the Palestinian people".

Just two of the upcoming events

It has been promoted by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, using the hashtag #gazagenocide.

Israel-Gaza: DUP MLA says 'from the river to the sea' chant should not be tolerated as UK Home Secretary signals need for a crackdown

There is also set to be an "emergency vigil" at the international wall on the Falls Road , west Belfast, tonight at 7pm.

, west Belfast, tonight at 7pm. And in Londonderry, there will be an "emergency protest" at 5.30pm at the war memorial at The Diamond, then a walk to Guildhall Square.

"Come out and show our solidarity and anger at the massacres being carried out in Gaza by the Israeli war machine," says a flyer for the event.

No application for a parade has been received by the Parades Commission.

Police are already investigating an earlier unnotified pro-Palestine parade in the city.

There are is a protest set for Queen's University Belfast on Thursday at 1pm, but again, details are scarce.

on Thursday at 1pm, but again, details are scarce. Also on Thursday is a "black flag event" at Belfast City Hall at 7pm.

at 7pm. Arguably the biggest protest of the coming days is set to be outside the BBC's Belfast headquarters at 3pm on Saturday.

The IPSC describes the BBC event as follows: "Israel has blockaded the Gaza strip, cutting off water supplies and access to healthcare, forcing people from their homes, and is bombing civilians with impunity, killing over 2600 people using white phosphorous chemical weapons and F-16 jets supplied by the US, UK and their allies.

"We cannot stand idly by and allow the Palestinians to suffer under the boot of the biggest imperial powers in the world.

World leaders and the mainstream media have lined up to condemn Palestinians for fighting back against occupation.

"Yet they say nothing about our own western governments who give political cover and military support to Israeli apartheid and brutality.

"Join us to march to the BBC to highlight the complicity of mainstream media in this conflict."