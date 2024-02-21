Suggestion that GAA can't find more than £15m for Casement Park is laughable: Jim Allister
The TUV leader said the gaelic games organisation is hoping to get “money-spinning asset” at public expense.
“Not only is the cost of Casement getting out of control but so too is the greed of the GAA,” he said.
“They expect to be handed a money-making £300m stadium for a meagre investment of £15m."
In a statement, Mr Allister referred to press reports which described the GAA as a “hugely rich organisation” – with revenue from several Garth Brooks concerts at Croke Park alone totalling €7.6m.
He added: “So, the idea that the GAA cannot afford more than £15m is laughable.
"Clearly, what they want is a free ride at public expense to arrive at a point where they have exclusive benefit of a money-spinning asset.
“Hence, I repeat my call for the Communities minister to ensure not only that the GAA pays its way but that there is a claw back to the public purse from profits made in future years.”
DUP MP Jim Shannon has suggested the that overall cost of the project could have risen to £220m from the original £77.5m a decade ago.
According to the BBC, Westminster sources have indicated that the cost could be has high as £300m.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy said: “We are an amateur organisation, without the comforts of Fifa, or Uefa or World Rugby or anything like that, that the other big sporting organisations, so there is a limit to what we can do.
"And that is why we have thought outside the box – that’s why we’ve gone to the Irish government.
"We would have little scope for moving beyond that (£15m).”
On Tuesday, the Irish government offered around £42m for the project – which faces a tight deadline if it is to be ready for the Euro 2028 tournament as planned.
The GAA also revealed to the BBC yesterday that although the project was expected to be completed in time for the Euros in the summer, it will not be ready for the 2027 Ulster GAA final in May.