Support for Kneecap band 'lacks nuance', says Billy Bragg
The statement, signed by artists including former BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, Paul Weller and Primal Scream, opposes the politicians calling for the rap trio to be dropped from the Glastonbury Festival line-up.
It comes following the emergence of two videos, one from a November 2023 gig that allegedly shows a member of the group saying: ‘The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.’
The other video, from November 2024, appears to show one member shouting ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’, which are terrorist organisations banned in the UK. Both are being investigated by counter-terrorism officers.
In an Instagram post, Bragg, 67, said: “I'm glad to see that a number of artists have signed a letter defending Kneecap from attempts to remove them from various festival bills in the wake of comments made at shows over two years ago.
“The band have apologised for the hurt they caused to the families of murdered MPs and distanced themselves from Hamas and Hezbollah.”
In a statement, Kneecap said it has “never supported Hamas or Hezbollah” and apologised to the families of Tory MP Sir David Amess and Labour MP Jo Cox.
After the footage emerged, a string of cancelled gigs followed, including the band's concert at the Eden Project in Cornwall on July 4.
“Having taken that step, I believe they deserve to be reinstated on those bills that have removed them, and also confirmed as playing at those festivals where they are already scheduled to perform,” Bragg said.
“However, I'm not sure I would have felt comfortable signing the letter (I wasn't asked). My problem is that the wording lacks any sense of nuance or understanding of why this whole furore kicked off.
“And in trying to avoid the complexities of this issue by claiming that the politics of an artist's views are irrelevant, the signatories are arguing that the only principle at stake here is free speech. I disagree.”
Bragg went on to say that “we need to accept that words have consequences” and said we must be careful to not allow “considered and cogent arguments” to “be undermined by flippant statements that we later have to apologise for”.