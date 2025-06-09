Supreme Court sex ruling: Following the law on women's sports will be 'taken into consideration' in funding bids - DUP minister

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons says sporting bodies will need to "consider whether or not they are in compliance with the law" on single sex sports. Photo: PressEye

​Whether sporting bodies are following the law on female-only sports will be taken into consideration when funding applications are considered, Gordon Lyons has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The sports minister says his department is currently analysing the implications of a UK Supreme Court ruling that under the law, sex is defined by biology not gender identity.

However, the DUP minister says that his view – and therefore that of his department – is that “only biological women should be participating in women's sports”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matter was raised in the Assembly on Monday – as DUP and TUV MLAs sought assurances on the position of the department of communities, which is responsible for sports in Northern Ireland.

In response to a question from the North Down MLA Peter Martin, minister Lyons said “my department is analysing the Supreme Court judgment and considering the potential implications of the ruling on policy responsibilities that rest with the department.

“Officials have also sought legal advice on this issue. Department officials will continue to work closely with Sport NI as they consider the impacts of this issue on the sports sector.

“It is my view, and therefore the view of the department, that only biological women should be participating in women's sports”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston said that “time needs called on biological men being able to compete in women's sports full stop”.

“In the event of sporting bodies failing to respect the law, what ramifications will there be for funding coming from the minister's department and its arms-length bodies to ensure full compliance with the law?”, the TUV MLA added.

Minister Lyons said all bodies will need to be in compliance with the law, adding: “It's normally a condition of funding being in place, and absolutely, that will be something that will be taken into consideration”.