Cross-bencher Lord Kilclooney said he would “expect nothing better” from hardline republicans, and that he ignores such comments.

All this comes days after Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald hit the headlines because a man in a home-made balaclava posted a rambling message online, threatening to shoot her and police chief Drew Harris.

This was part of a “sexist” campaign of abuse, she said, adding that she has “had enough”.

Lord Kilclooney, pictured in 2018

Former UUP MP, MLA and MEP Lord Kilclooney (now in his mid-80s) had posted up a message this week in the wake of the Trump shooting in America, in which he recalled his own brush with death at the hands of would-be Official IRA assassins, leaving him with multiple bullet wounds.

The former UUP deputy leader (@KilclooneyJohn) tweeted to his 18,100 followers: “The shooting of former president Trump reminds me so clearly of the noise of the bullets and the loss of power which I experienced in Armagh City in 1972 as a result of an attack on my life by Irish republican terrorists.

“Lost half my jaw and many teeth!”

Among the replies which people have posted since are the following:

• Jeremiah O'Donovan Rossa (@lovelylaois1234, 2,300 followers) said: "When you promote hatred and intolerance then don't be surprised when karma comes calling!!"

• LIAM BHOY (@bhoy2man, 1,900 followers) wrote: “Considering you wanted to stop one man one vote to stop catholics being elected into council and keep gerrymandering in place to ensure unionism ran the country."

• Brendan (@damacan35, with 58 followers – among them Barry McElduff) said: “Ah boo hoo! How many attacks and murders were you and your lot responsible for facilitating?”

• Seán as Doire (@EireNua_Think32, 1,100 followers) said: “Freedom fighters John”.

• Seán Murph (@SenMurph1, 12 followers) simply posted two images of a gun.

• DN195 (@Davanxx, 600 followers) said: “Colonialism is always bound to come at a price.”

• Michael Cooke (@michael50364929, 13 followers) said: “To be fair to you / Your utterances sence then has mellow a lot / A very positive effect it appeared to have on you.”

• Frank Griffin (@frankgriffin7, with 46 followers – among them Caral ni Chuilin) wrote: “Can’t win them all.”"

• Ireland 32 (@celtsno1, 950 followers) wrote: “My old neighbour was involved in that, he was a gentleman.”

• Luke (@_barac*nt, 1,200 followers) said: “Even the ira miss sometimes, they won't next time john.”

And on and on it went.

There were many other messages which were worse still, but the News Letter has decided not to reproduce them.

Asked about this, Lord Kilclooney said: “I know that it comes from extremist republicans and I expect nothing better!”