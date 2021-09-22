Swann expects answer to his appeal for military aid ‘in very near future’

This request reportedly entails asking for 100 armed forces medics to help existing medical workers during October.

Hundreds of soldiers have already pitched in and helped the civil authorities in Northern Ireland throughout the Covid crisis.

The health minister had announced last Thursday that he was requesting further military aid to his department.

At the time he said: “Our health service is under pressure as never before.

“I am determined to activate any measure that can alleviate the situation in any way.

“The current situation is different to the pressures in the earlier stages of the pandemic. We have the ongoing and serious Covid threat combined with a growing pressure cooker environment right across health and social care.

“Staff are exhausted, having been facing the pandemic and its repercussions day in, day out, month in, month out, for the best part of two years.

“I am deeply concerned about the pressures they are facing.

“I say this to them directly - please be assured of the heartfelt support and gratitude from me as Minister and from the people of Northern Ireland. Thank you for your ongoing work and dedication and for going far, far beyond the extra mile.”

