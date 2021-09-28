Swann frustrated over vaccine passport delay

Health Minister Robin Swann. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Mr Swann said it was “regrettable” that the Executive has yet to agree a policy position on so-called vaccine passports.

On Monday, Stormont ministers agreed a plan to drop the one-metre social distancing requirement across a range of venues, but decided that mitigation measures requiring proof of vaccine for entry to indoor seated venues would be advisory only.

At the meeting, SDLP minister Nichola Mallon proposed Covid vaccine passports for those venues should be compulsory and introduced by way of legal regulation.

While the proposal was backed by Alliance minister Naomi Long, it was voted down by the other Executive ministers, including Mr Swann.

Those ministers instead voted to issue guidance to the venues, which include theatres and indoor concert venues, recommending the use of proof of vaccine as one entry requirement.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood branded the decision as “astounding and reckless”.

The health minister said he did not back the proposal to make passports mandatory for indoor seated venues because such a scheme was “neither agreed nor ready”.

He said the Executive would have been “ridiculed” if it had told businesses fearful about the end of the furlough scheme that ministers had decided to mandate a vaccine passport system that was not ready to use.

The issue is set to come to a head again next week when ministers consider whether to remove the one-metre social distancing requirement for hospitality venues.

The DUP has consistently voiced concern about any move to introduce vaccine passports, citing potential human rights and equality issues.

It has also emerged that Mr Swann wrote to all ministers on Saturday expressing frustration that the Executive Office’s Covid-19 task force had still not produced a policy paper on the issue, five months after he asked for the work to be done.

In the letter, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Swann wrote: “I would ask as a matter of urgency that the TEO paper on domestic use certification be brought to the Executive without further delay.”

In a statement yesterday, he added: “I want a domestic vaccine certification scheme to be in place, on the books, available for use as soon as necessary.

“It is regrettable that the Executive has yet to agree a policy position on this. I wrote to Executive ministers as far back as April 22 asking for this matter to be taken forward by TEO (the Executive Office) through the creation of a cross-departmental working group.

“We have waited for the Covid Task Force to pick up the ball and run with this. It is central to the task force’s entire purpose – charting a pathway out of restrictions.”

Mr Swann said a passport system could be voluntary in the first instance with the option to make it mandatory if that was necessary.