News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Talks in Belfast - 17 pictures reveal those taking part in talks

The EU and the UK Government are not “anywhere close to a deal” on issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

By Gemma Murray
6 hours ago

The comments came as Irish premier Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Micheal Martin and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are all set to hold talks in Northern Ireland.

1.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales

2.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill speak to the media at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday after talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales

3.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales

4.

Pacemaker Press 12/01/23 Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill speak to the media at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday after talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Jeffrey DonaldsonBelfastKeir StarmerGovernmentDUP