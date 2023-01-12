The EU and the UK Government are not “anywhere close to a deal” on issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.
The comments came as Irish premier Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Micheal Martin and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are all set to hold talks in Northern Ireland.
Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill speak to the media at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday after talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill speak to the media at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday after talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
