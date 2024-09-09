Tanaiste criticises the booing of God Save the King at Ireland v England match

Garda separate Republic of Ireland and England fans near the stadium after the UEFA Nations League Group F match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin has criticised the booing of the English national anthem during Saturday's encounter with the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanaiste Mr Martin insisted the vast majority of fans in the stadium did respect the singing of God Save The King and he said overall the match was a "very happy occasion".

"I wasn't happy with it," he told reporters in Newry when asked what he thought of the booing of the anthem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think when we're hosting any country in the world, we should pay respect to their anthem, just as they should pay respect to our anthem. But the vast, vast majority of fans did pay respect, but you get that, I mean it's football. And I thought overall the match was played in a wonderful atmosphere, there was a very happy atmosphere in the Aviva .

"We didn't win. I think the English team were very strong on the night, and there was some very good football played. We could have had one or two.