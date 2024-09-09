Tanaiste criticises the booing of God Save the King at Ireland v England match
Tanaiste Mr Martin insisted the vast majority of fans in the stadium did respect the singing of God Save The King and he said overall the match was a "very happy occasion".
"I wasn't happy with it," he told reporters in Newry when asked what he thought of the booing of the anthem.
"I think when we're hosting any country in the world, we should pay respect to their anthem, just as they should pay respect to our anthem. But the vast, vast majority of fans did pay respect, but you get that, I mean it's football. And I thought overall the match was played in a wonderful atmosphere, there was a very happy atmosphere in the Aviva .
"We didn't win. I think the English team were very strong on the night, and there was some very good football played. We could have had one or two.
"And I'm delighted that Chiedozie (Ogbene) got man of the match because he hails from Cork and actually played with my GAA club when he was a young fella. So we've a particular interest in his fortunes and he's done very well with the green shirt on. And I think the future augers well for the Irish team and I wish them well. And it was very happy occasion. And it was good to have the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and indeed Hilary Benn at the match as well. We had a good night."
