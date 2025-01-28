The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr Edwin Poots MLA was pleased to welcome Simon Harris TD to Parliament Buildings this morning following his appointment as Tánaiste last week. Mr Harris signed the visitors’ book in the Speaker’s Office. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye: Picture: Press Eye

Tanaiste Simon Harris has said he does not expect there will be a poll on Irish unity within this decade.

Instead he said his priority is making sure the Irish Government plays a constructive role in helping the political institutions at Stormont "work to their full potential".

Mr Harris was making his first visit to Northern Ireland since taking on the role of Tanaiste, Ireland's deputy premier.

He met First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly during a visit to Stormont.

Mr Harris has previously said it is entirely possible there could be a united Ireland in his lifetime.

Sinn Fein has pushed for a unity referendum to be called this decade.

But asked if he thinks that will happen, Mr Harris said: "That's not my expectation."

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement sets out that the Northern Ireland Secretary can call a border poll when he or she believes a majority of people in the region support a change to the constitutional status.

Mr Harris said: "I'm very conscious that the Good Friday Agreement is a mechanism and a peace agreement that allows everybody to have their legitimate aspiration as to the constitutional status of Northern Ireland .

"And that is, in many ways, the beauty of the Good Friday Agreement, that it can respect differences in terms of aspiration and differences in terms of the constitutional question."

The Tanaiste said he does not believe there has ever been an Irish premier or deputy premier who has not wanted Irish unity.

"But that's not where my priority is today," he added.

"What my priority is is in making sure that the Irish Government, as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, can play a really constructive, positive role in making sure all of the institutions work, that they work to their full potential.

"I think in many ways, the Good Friday Agreement had at its core two fundamentals - peace and prosperity.

"I think many people in Northern Ireland and across the island and islands have seen the peace dividend of the Good Friday Agreement.

"Many have yet to see the prosperity dividend.

"And I think it's really important that we focus on harnessing the full potential of all of the Good Friday institutions and the Good Friday Agreement in its totality.