Mr Varadkar (pictured) made the remarks today while reminiscing on his experience as an intern in the US in 2000, during an address to those involved in the Washington Ireland Programme, which helps young people develop career skills.

A spokesperson said in a statement following the event: “At the Washington Ireland Program event today, the Taoiseach was reminiscing about his time in Washington DC as an intern 23 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He made an ill-judged off-the-cuff remark which he regrets. He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar is expected to thank Joe Biden for his administration’s support on Brexit during a meeting with the US president on St Patrick’s Day.

“People around the world listen to what the White House says and President Biden has said all the right things from our point of view in the past couple of years,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Fine Gael's leader in Europe has tweeted a photo of himself after signing a new law which apparently gives the EU new powers to impose trade restrictions on the UK.

Sean Kelly MEP tweeted: "Today, we signed into law a regulation empowering the EU Commission to impose trade restrictions should the UK breach its obligations under post-Brexit trading agreements.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at Howard University Campus in Washington, DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023.

"With EU-UK relations in a better place, this is a mechanism that I hope we never have to use."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However his tweet, sent out on Thursday, caused a strong reaction and prompted almost 700 comments in response.

Many unionists responded using very angry terms, while others were more moderate.

Commentator Newton Emerson responded: "[I] can't see any statement from the Commission on this since the Windsor Framework. Perhaps it has more tact." Katy Scarletta added: "This feels like we are back to square one in Northern Ireland. The EU's mood music is entirely threatening."