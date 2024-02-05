Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Taoiseach was greeted by First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont Castle. They had a meeting inside before Mr Varadkar met with the rest of the newly-formed Stormont Executive.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly welcomed the Taoiseach to the Executive table, before Ms Little-Pengelly said she looked forward to building a constructive relationship with the Irish head, “one based on mutual respect”, adding as the closest neighbour, it “makes sense for us to have a constructive relationship – we haven’t always had in the past”.

Mr Varadkar said he was glad to be there, adding there were “various times over the past year or two I didn’t think this day would happen”.

“It’s great that the institutions are back up and running again, we want the Executive to be a success and to last, and keen to help in any way we can but not to interfere, but definitely to help, and keen to see the North South Ministerial Council up and running again as soon as possible, and the British Irish Council as well of course,” he said.

“We’ll have the St Patrick’s Day visits which I think will take on a much more positive feel because in the US they’ll be keen to see the Good Friday Agreement institutions working and the main thing is to try and keep the lines of communication open.”

Mr Varadkar pledged to do “everything we can to help this Executive to be successful”.

Speaking at a press conference in Stormont, he said he wanted to thank “people who made today possible” and to congratulate the First Minister and deputy First Minister on taking up their new roles “and to really pledge to do everything we can to help this Executive to be successful”.

He said: “A lot of everyday issues that need attention here in Northern Ireland and I know they’re going to work very hard on that. We’re keen to get north-south co-operation going again.”

Mr Varadkar suggested the question of reunification was “not for today”.

Asked about the prospect at a press conference in Stormont, he said: “I think today is really about marking the fact that the Good Friday Agreement, which we voted for in big numbers north and south, is now functioning again.”