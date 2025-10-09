'Task is now to rebuild trust in Police Ombudsman's office' says DUP Policing Board member after PPS declines to prosecute Marie Anderson

​DUP Policing Board member Trevor Clarke has said there is now a “significant task” ahead to repair confidence in the Police Ombudsman’s office.

Meanwhile the Police Federation has praised the work of the officers involved in the Marie Anderson case.

South Antrim MLA Mr Clarke said: “The Ombudsman only belatedly stepped aside, a few months before she intends to retire.

"During this process there has been continued damage to public confidence in the Ombudsman’s office. The task of rebuilding that confidence is significant and remains.

Policing Board member Trevor Clarke, pictured during a sitting of the Assembly; he has called for a rebuilding of confidence in the Police Ombudsman's office

"This has been a very protracted process, but the focus now needs to be on how the Ombudsman’s office moves forward.”

Meanwhile Liam Kelly, the chairman of the Police Federation in Northern Ireland, said: “Officers who were involved in this matter acted professionally without fear or favour.

"They behaved impeccably and meticulously in the way they went about what was a difficult incident and subsequent investigation.

“It is up to the PPS to explain why it is not proceeding with charges in this case, but it is clear they had nothing but praise for the officers involved.

“The Police Ombudsman has to be held to the highest possible standards with full accountability mechanisms in place.

"If anything, this federation would like to see those mechanisms reviewed and strengthened in order to build confidence with police officers and the public.

“The PPS description of the actions of officers on the night of the incident as being conducted with ‘care and sensitivity’ and ‘properly and in good faith’ is a ringing and most welcome endorsement.

"The officers should feel justifiably proud of the work they did in an objective, professional and impartial manner.