Tense pause for media and PSNI before arrival of ex-DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at Newry Magistrates Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dozens of reporters, camera operators and photographers swarmed around the front of the building, debating which direction the former DUP leader would arrive from, and trying to guess the best spot to stand on.
Initially the word was that Sir Jeffrey would arrive from a public car park behind the courthouse - and may even deliver a short press conference.
As his arrival time drew closer, the media grouped outside the main pedestrian entrance to the courts. Around 20 police officers then filed into the melee and began securing a clear passage for the general public. Then there was a tense but quiet pause as adrenaline began surge all around.
A commotion signalled the arrival of Sir Jeffrey some 20m away in precisely the opposite direction guessed.
His car stopped outside the main gates, the MP in the rear with his window down. Had they hoped to drive into the court grounds and avoid the media?
Three cameras were pressed close to Sir Jeffrey's face as he sat in the car. The police bellowed at the media to get back as it surged forwards.
Perhaps seeing no access at the main gates, the car shunted forward 20m, halting in front of the main pedestrian entry.
As he stepped out of the car, his solicitor met Sir Jeffrey on the footpath and they strode through the maelstrom of stuttering cameras and yells.
Sir Jeffrey kept silent during the brief dash. The tip off about a press conference had also been wide of the mark.