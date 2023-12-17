The TUV has been accused of weakening the “collective strength” of unionism while the DUP works to “restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's social media photo of a poster that has appeared outside the DUP offices in Lisburn's Castle Street - 17 December 2023

In a statement on Sunday, DUP deputy leader claimed some of his unionist rivals in the TUV were engaged in “smear” tactics, while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson published a photo on social media of a ‘sell out’ poster placed outside his party’s office in Lisburn.

Mr Robinson, the MP for East Belfast, said: “It is very clear that the focus of some is not on restoring Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, but rather on weakening our collective strength as we negotiate with the United Kingdom Government, in the hope that a successful outcome for Northern Ireland and the Union is not secured and that there are no local ministers and elected representatives exercising powers in Belfast.

"Over the course of the last few days a number of TUV members, including some TUV candidates who were rejected by the electorate in the Assembly election, have been witnessed erecting political posters in parts of Northern Ireland designed to attack and smear Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party.

"It is notable of course that they have spent a considerable amount of energy attacking and smearing the DUP for an agreement which has not been reached.”

Although the posters contain no details on who has created them, Mr Robinson has challenged the TUV to state whether his party has had any involvement.

“Jim Allister has stressed how important he believes unionism standing together in opposition to the [NI] Protocol has been. Can Jim indicate whether the erection of these posters attacking fellow unionists is an initiative directed and organised by his party or whether individual members of his party are acting unilaterally and without party endorsement?” he said.

"The DUP will not be intimidated or influenced by such shadowy behaviour from those afraid to identify themselves.

"We have a massive democratic mandate given to us by people right across Northern Ireland and it is that which gives us strength in our negotiations.

"Our negotiations with the Government are continuing and whilst progress has been made there remains some further work to be completed. For those who would dismiss the outcome of a process that is still underway, is further proof that their primary goal is to get rid of Stormont and hand all power back under direct rule to the very people who sold us all out.

"Not for the first time, the focus of elements of the TUV seems to be on undermining the unionist negotiating team rather than getting a better deal for Northern Ireland.”

Mr Robinson also accused the TUV of spending years “crying in the wilderness,” and added: “The unionist people at each election have got wise to those who they know have a plan for Northern Ireland, combined with the strength to deliver and those whose sole aim is to vote split, divide unionism and hand victory to our political opponents.

"Their harmful, shadowy and divisive tactics can deliver nothing.”

Responding to DUP’s claims, a TUV spokesman said: “There is no need for the DUP to get angry if they hold to the united unionist pledges made on Ulster Day 2021 – that it is their “unalterable position that the protocol must be rejected and replaced by arrangements which fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom”.

He said: “The DUP fought two elections on the basis of their seven tests. They don’t have a mandate for any deal which falls short of those tests.

“With all the spin in the media and pressure from the powers that be, the concerns of ordinary loyalists are being overlooked. It is not surprising therefore, that Unionists have found an outlet to make their feelings clear.”

The TUV spokesman said his party “has always seen it as its role to apply the brakes on any sell out of the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.”