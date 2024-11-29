Assisted dying could be legalised in England and Wales after a historic vote saw proposed legislation clear its first hurdle in Parliament.

A majority of MPs supported a Bill that would allow terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months to end their lives.

There were at-times emotional scenes in the Commons as politicians on both sides of the debate made impassioned arguments for and against what has been described as a “major social reform”.

Encouraging or assisting suicide is currently against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

MPs gathered to hear the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, in the chamber of the House of Commons in Westminster, London. A proposed law to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales has cleared its first parliamentary hurdle after MPs voted 330 to 275, majority 55, to approve it at second reading

MPs voted 330 to 275, majority 55, to approve Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at second reading.

Opposition and pro-change campaigners had gathered outside Parliament from early on Friday.

The four-and-a-half hour debate in the Commons heard arguments from MPs about a need to give choice to dying people.

Labour MP Ms Leadbeater insisted her Bill has strict safeguards against coercion and said a new law would give society “a much better approach towards end of life”.

Proponents and opponents of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill demonstrate outside Westminster, London's Houses of Parliament

She insisted the approach was not that assisted dying would be a substitute for palliative care, but that when it cannot meet the needs of a dying person “the choice of an assisted death should be one component of a holistic approach to end-of-life care”.

Conservative former minister Andrew Mitchell revealed he had “completely changed my mind” on assisted dying, having found himself with “tears pouring down my face” on hearing the stories of constituents whose loved ones had died “in great pain and great indignity”.

But Conservative MP Danny Kruger, lead MP for opponents of the Bill, said he believed Parliament can do “better” for terminally ill people than a “state suicide service”.

Mr Kruger’s mother, Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith has been vocal in her support for legalisation of assisted dying.

Mr Kruger branded the Bill “too flawed”, while Labour MP Rachael Maskell said the proposed legislation is the “wrong and rushed answer to a complex problem”, and “falls woefully short on safeguarding patients”.

The Bill will next go to committee stage where MPs can table amendments, before facing further scrutiny and votes in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, meaning any change in the law would not be agreed until next year at the earliest.