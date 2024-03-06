Terror threat level in Northern Ireland reduced - but an attack still considered 'likely'

NI Secretary Chris Heaton Harris

Chris Heaton-Harris issued a ministerial statement on the matter this morning.

The Tory minister for Northern Ireland said: “MI5 has lowered the Northern Ireland-related Terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland (NI) from “SEVERE”, meaning an attack is highly likely to “SUBSTANTIAL”, meaning an attack is likely.

“The decision to change the threat level is taken by MI5, independently of Ministers.

“This is a systematic, comprehensive and rigorous process, based on the very latest intelligence and analysis of factors which drive the threat.

“The fact that the threat level is being lowered is testament to the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 to tackle Northern Ireland related terrorism.

2This positive step reflects the commitment of communities from across Northern Ireland to build a safer place to live and work.

2As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police. There remains a small group of people determined to destabilise the political settlement in Northern Ireland through acts of terrorism.