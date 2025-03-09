A group of 30 victims of terrorism have met the Irish President Michael D Higgins at his Dublin residence - where they called for the Irish state to be accountable for its role in the Troubles.

The delegation from the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) met with President Michael D Higgins at Aras An Uachtarain in Phoenix Park Dublin on Thursday.

SEFF Director Kenny Donaldson said: "Our delegation were addressed by President Michael D Higgins where he recognised the traumatic experiences they had been subjected to, as well as the ongoing legacy of those injustices. His speech was both thoughtful and empathic.”

He responded by setting out the ongoing needs of victims in NI and the south.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina with SEFF Director Kenny Donaldson inspect a memorial quilt for victims of terrorism.

"Reference was also made to the responsibility of the Irish State to finally step up and do right by these issues. I referenced the requirement for both States along with all terror organisations to belatedly do right by innocent victims/survivors of terrorism, that's word no longer cut it (if they ever did) that in order to build trust that there was a need for verifiable delivery.”

A number of SEFF members had the opportunity to raise their own cases and the accountability they seek from a range of stakeholders, “including the Irish State” he added.

"Our focus was about connecting the President to our cause and to the constituency of people we support - he was willing to do so and this is Irish State acknowledgement of the legitimacy of our group and the accountability we seek for those impacted by grievous wrongs inflicted.

"SEFF will continue to evangelize our message of consistency and fairness," he added.

Mr Higgins gave a warm welcome to the delegation.

"It is a great privilege to welcome today to Áras an Uachtaráin members of the South-East Fermanagh Foundation, representing, working and accompanied today by victims and family members of some of the most horrific acts of violence," he said. "I have in a number of speeches over the last 13 years spoken of the inappropriate, insufficient language in describing what was inflicted upon you."