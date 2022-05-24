Terror victims: US cash prolonged the Troubles

Innocent Victims United also called on the Congress members and the Biden administration to draw up plans for reparations to relatives of those murdered and injured by IRA weapons supplied from the United States.

IVU spokesman Kenny Donaldson said the nine-strong group from the US House of Representatives, which is visiting Ireland this week, should take those two messages from terrorist victims back with them to Washington DC.

Mr Donaldson said: “There is a growing frustration amongst victims over the lack of acknowledgement by the US over the impact of it and some of its citizens in sustaining terrorism and prolonging the campaign of violence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald with the US congressional delegation, led by senior Democrat Richard Neal, at Leinster House in Dublin

“On behalf of the constituency we represent we ask this delegation from the ‘Ways and Means Committee’ to take a message back with them: You must give focus to paying reparations to those murdered and injured as a result of armaments and finance provided by various US-based groups to the Provisional Republican movement.