Tesco reacts to Northern Ireland shoppers’ claims of missing Jubilee merchandise

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said he had first been told about it last week, and that inquiries with the supermarket had so far “failed to provide any clarity on why materials which are available in other UK stores are not available in Cookstown”.

Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott (MLA for Fermanagh & South Tyrone) issued a joint statement with Cookstown councillor Trevor Wilson asking: “If this is true, it begs the question: is Tesco embarrassed by Her Majesty’s 70 years of service?”

Meanwhile, a statement from TUV Mid Ulster spokesman Glenn Moore indicated the problem goes much wider than just Tesco and Cookstown.

“Over recent days TUV has received multiple complaints about Platinum Jubilee goods not being stocked in stores in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“If the reports prove to be accurate, and it is as widespread as it appears to be, I find it both astonishing and insulting.”

Tesco said in a statement: “Our customers really value the choice we offer and we know many of our customers in Northern Ireland want to celebrate the Jubilee.

“That’s why we are stocking some products to help those who want to celebrate, as well as giving the chance to win a limited-edition Jubilee Card with £700 to spend in-store or online.”