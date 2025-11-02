Tesco says poppy sellers to stay after republicans threaten 'action'

The annual poppy appeal raises huge amounts of money and awareness for veterans, as well as remembering the fallen. Photo: Royal British Legion

Tesco says poppy sellers are staying in a Co Down store, after a group warned republicans would “take action” if collectors aren’t removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saoradh, widely said to be close to the New IRA which shot dead journalist Lyra McKee in 2019, accused Tesco of being “complicit in whitewashing Britain’s crimes, including murder” by having a stall selling poppies to raise money for Remembrance appeals in its Newry store.

Stated the group: “They should immediately remove such offensive displays, otherwise local republicans may have no choice but to seek to take action to ensure they are removed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco, however, says poppy sellers will stay in a busy area near self-scan tills, a spokeswoman telling the News Letter: “Newry Extra is one of many Tesco stores across the UK currently hosting poppy sellers, and its poppy stall is visible and accessible to all shoppers wishing to donate.”

A republican group demanded Tesco pull poppy sellers from its Newry branch. Image: Google

UUP councillor David Taylor said the poppy appeal stand has been in that branch of the supermarket for many years, and “always receives strong support from people across the community”.

He stated: “Saoradh’s initial statement on the presence of the poppy stall in the Tesco store and the outlined threat to take action to remove it was extremely sinister in nature, and something I have spoken to the police directly about. Their remarks and threats would be condemned by any right-minded person.

“The poppy stall is manned by volunteers each year who give up their own free time to support the Royal British Legion’s appeal to raise funds for veterans, service personnel and their families. I welcome the fact that Tesco have not bowed to any threats or pressure from republicans and that the stall remains in a very prominent position within the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage the local community in the Newry area to continue their ongoing strong support for the Poppy Appeal and the vital work undertaken by the Royal British Legion.”

A social media post by a page called ‘Irish Revolutionary News’ hosted Saoradh’s statement, along with a photo of someone manning the appeal stall doctored to include a graphic with the words “wear your bloodstained poppy with shame”.