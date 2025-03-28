Tesla Belfast protests 'misdirected and counterproductive': Cllr slams demonstration just two weeks after 20 cars vandalised in forecourt

Belfast's Tesla dealership on Boucher Road. Photo: David McCormick/Pacemaker Press

Protests at Belfast’s Tesla dealership slated for just two weeks after 20 cars were vandalised in the forecourt have been slammed as “misdirected and counterproductive”.

The demonstration, organised for noon on Saturday (29th) by a group called Progressive Politics NI, is part of global day of protests against Elon Musk.

The owner of Tesla and social media network X, Musk has drawn increased scrutiny and criticism since becoming a senior adviser to president Donald Trump, overseeing mass government layoffs while posting controversial statements about race and immigration in the US and in other countries.

“It's time we take the fight to them and stop the billionaire fascists before it's too late,” states Progressive Politics NI, adding they want to “hit Elon where it hurts – his wallet, and his confidence.”

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly.

But Belfast councillor Tracy Kelly argues staging a demonstration outside a branch of the business on Belfast’s Boucher Road won’t make a difference to Elon Musk, but could “unfairly target” ground-level employees who have no influence on either the corporation’s policies or its owner’s political activities in America.

“While we respect the right of any group to engage in peaceful protest, we believe the planned demonstration by Progressive Politics NI outside the Tesla garage on Boucher Road is misdirected and counterproductive,” said the DUP representative.

“The local Tesla facility employs staff who have no influence over corporate policies or wider political issues. Protesting at this location risks unfairly targeting workers and disrupting local businesses and traffic in a busy area of Belfast.

“If the goal is to address broader concerns around Tesla’s global practices or associated political matters, we urge Progressive Politics NI to consider more constructive and effective avenues.”

A demonstration are planned for the Tesla dealership on Saturday lunchtime as part of a global day of protests against Elon Musk.

The Boucher Road protest comes a fortnight after the dealership was vandalised, an incident that saw 20 cars on its forecourt damaged in an overnight attack on St Patrick’s weekend.

An American group called Tesla Takedown has inspired an international wave of protests on March 29, stating they want people to join picket lines and, if they own any, sell off their Tesla vehicles and shares in order to “tank Tesla’s stock price”.