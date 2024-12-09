The chair and deputy chair of a Stormont committee slam an Alliance colleague for 'inaccurate cheap shot' over TV programme

Alliance MLA Peter McReynolds has been publicly rebuked by both the chair and deputy chair of the infrastructure committee after criticising colleagues for not watching a TV programme on NI Water.

Last week, the East Belfast MLA posted on X, formerly twitter, claiming that no MLAs on the committee had watched a BBC Spotlight programme on the “sewage scandal” at Belfast Lough.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, who chairs the Infrastructure committee says MLAs are disappointed by the social media post – saying that a number of MLAs had in fact said they had watched the programme.

Deputy chair, the UUP’s John Stewart also criticised the post, saying Mr McReynolds would be “better informed” if he had attended a recent evidence session with the Chief Executive of NI Water.

The Alliance Party said he missed the session because of “an essential prior commitment” with the Policing Board – but defended the post on X as “entirely appropriate”.

The row relates to the pollution of Northern Ireland’s waterways by NI Water through untreated sewage entering water bodies, particularly during storms. The issue has been widely reported for years.

Mrs Erskine told the News Letter: “We are trying to scrutinise what is happening in terms of NI Water quite significantly. We're trying to do the best of our ability to try and understand all of the issues that is going on and how we can turn that ship around, in relation to getting our public services in proper order.

The Fermanagh MLA says the body has had extensive written evidence in relation to what is going on in NI Water. “As a scrutiny committee, our papers are the most important means of us being able to scrutinise what is going on, rather than TV programmes and tweets.

“We are disappointed, because at the start of the committee, a number of members had indicated that they had watched the programme. And I think it's pretty childish to make cheap political points scoring over watching a piece of TV, when in actual fact, the main work of our committee is through our papers and through stakeholders coming up to the committee to give evidence.

“These issues are far, far too important to be making cheap shots over social media to members of the committee, who ultimately are all trying to work for the betterment of the situation that is ongoing with NI Water”.

The committee’s deputy chair, UUP MLA John Stewart said he was “incredulous” that Mr. McReynolds made such a “ridiculous comment” on social media.

“As someone who has been involved in challenging infrastructure failures for years, I do not see the relevance of who did or did not watch a documentary that provided information the committee were already well aware of.

“Indeed, in our meeting with the Chief Executive of NI Water a few weeks ago, we were able to challenge and seek clarification, as a committee, on a range of issues, including the worsening state of Belfast Lough.

“Perhaps if Mr McReynolds had attended that meeting, rather than waiting for Spotlight, he would be better informed”.

An Alliance Party spokesperson said: “Peter McReynolds MLA was unable to attend a recent meeting with MLAs and the Chief Executive of NI Water due to an essential prior commitment as a member of the Policing Board.

