The cost of staffing the Head of the Civil service's office soars under Jayne Brady - as MLA questions who signed off the spending

Head of the NI Civil Service (HOCS), Jayne Brady, waving a 'Progress' flag at Belfast Pride. Under her tenure, the size of the HOCS office has almost doubled.

The cost of staffing the office of the Head of the Civil Service has rocketed, with both the cost to the taxpayer and the number of people employed to run the office almost doubling under the tenure of Jayne Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Brady’s office is spending almost twice as much money on office staff compared to when she took over, with additional senior and junior civil servants appointed to jobs.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the News Letter shows the cost to the public purse has increased from £487,891 in the year before the current Head of the Civil Service (HOCS) took up the post in 2021, to £848,586 in the last financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken, who sits on Stormont’s finance committee, has questioned what precisely the “increased and expensive staff do” and asked who signed off of the increase when the Northern Ireland Executive is under financial pressure. He has also questioned whether the first and deputy first ministers “allowed this to occur”.

A NI Civil Service spokesperson said: “All appointments to the Head of the Civil Service’s office are taken in accordance with established NICS Procedures.”

When Ms Brady took over, the office consisted of six staff. These were herself, a grade 7 civil servant paid over £55,000, a staff officer on a salary over £32,000, an ‘executive officer’ manager earning in the region of £26,000 – and and admin officer earning in the region of £23,000.

In subsequent years the number of staff has steadily increased, now standing at eleven in the last financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Ms Brady became HOCS, there were no senior ‘Grade 5’ employees in her office. In 2022, she appointed a Grade 5 chief of staff, on a salary of £74,912 - £84,122. The post was advertised after Paul Givan had resigned as first minister and during a zombie executive. It was sold as helping HOCS’s “engagement with Ministers, the Executive and NICS departments” and providing “quality advice”.

By the end of the first full financial year in her tenure as HOCS, two Deputy Principal roles were added to the office, with a salary of around £41,000 per head. The number of staff officers also doubled, and Executive Officers – a layer of civil service managers – also increased.

According to a 2023 chart outlining the structure of the Executive Office (TEO), HOCS sits above the department’s permanent secretary – the civil servant in charge of running Stormont departments.

TEO has five deputy secretaries. One of them, in charge of ‘Executive support’, manages the ‘HOCS Chief of Staff’ and the HOCS private office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Antrim MLA Dr Steve Aiken told the News Letter: “The Northern Ireland Civil service is under considerable pressure to fund essential services in Northern Ireland.

“The significant challenges in the health and policing budget, some of which are now subject to ministerial direction, just shows how taut the budget is.

“In light of this the Executive Office Committee should be critically examining how the Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady’s office and staff costs have doubled, from £487K, in 2019, to £848K this year.

“She has added five extra staff members, including an extra grade 7, a grade 5, 2 Deputy Principals and another staff officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any curious scrutiny committee should be asking themselves why the HOCS office has doubled, what precisely does this increased, and expensive staff do, and who signed off of this increase when the NI Executive is under such pressure.

“You have to wonder why the First Minister and deputy First Minister allowed this to occur when the Executive was reformed, or are they just in the dark as we are?”

The News Letter asked Jayne Brady why her office needs more staff – and staff at a higher grade – than her predecessors. We also asked what value has this provided for the public in Northern Ireland – and whether it was appropriate to increase staffing during a period with no ministerial oversight.

A spokesperson said all appointments to the Head of the Civil Service’s office are taken in accordance with established procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad