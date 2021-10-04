The current way of dealing with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles is not working for anyone, says Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and former DUP leader Arlene Foster speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester on Monday. Picture: Press Association

He spoke to the Conservative Party conference today about the command paper launched in July “on how we deal with the legacy of the past”.

Speaking on the conference platform in conversation with the former DUP leader Arlene Foster, Mr Lewis said: “We’ve got to make sure that Northern Ireland is not hamstrung by its past.”

The Secretary of State added: “I’m a firm believer you need to be aware of and understand where you’ve come from. We must always be alert to and recognise and acknowledge history and what’s happened. But you’ve got to look at how you move forward.”

He said: “Currently, the system is failing everybody. Whether you are a veteran being dragged through continual prosecutions — which we will end — it’s failing you.

“Whether you are a victim who has not yet got access to the truth about what happened, the information that you want about what happened to a member of your family — it is not working at the moment.”

He said: “We want to find a different way forward. Something that can actually deliver for people.

“Being honest about the painful reality of where we are and how the criminal justice system at the moment isn’t serving, isn’t delivering for people. How do we move through that and get something that really does deliver for people?”

“And, yes, we will meet our manifesto pledge … we are going to make sure we do deliver for our veterans and those who served.”

