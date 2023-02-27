The DUP will judge the EU-UK deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol against our seven tests, says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

"We have yet to see the legal text of any agreement," said Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The News Letter asked the DUP its position after it was suggested that it will compromise if it likes the feel of the overall deal.

Suzanne Breen of the Belfast Telegraph told the BBC: “One very senior source said to me the perfect should not become the enemy of the possible.”

Ms Breen said that it has barristers within its ranks but also has “a team of lawyers on standby to dissect this to look at these documents and to give advice”.

She continued: “And while the devil will be in the detail it is about more than that, I am told that it is big picture stuff that the DUP will also be focusing on, do they like the shape of the deal, do they like the feel of the deal, is this a good deal for Northern Ireland, as a whole. No group, no organisation, no party gets everything it wants in any agreement but in the round if the DUP thinks its position in unionism is better with this deal then I think that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will be minded to sell it to the party.”

Asked about that claim, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told this newspaper: "We have yet to see the legal text of any agreement but we are clear that we will judge it against our seven tests and this includes of course the issues that arise from the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

“It is vital that Northern Ireland's place within the UK and its internal market is restored. We will have lawyers assess the legal text to ensure that this in fact the case.”

Earlier on Sunday evening, a DUP spokesman also told this newspaper last night that the position articulated by Sir Jeffrey in the News Letter on Saturday and also in a piece sent to party members on Saturday morning stands as their position.

The DUP spokesman pointed us to that wording from the party leader, and highlighted the following paragraph:

“Over eighteen months ago we outlined our seven tests and used those to mark out the parameters for the way forward. Those tests will be how we will judge any deal between the EU and UK.”