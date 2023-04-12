The former first minister of Northern Ireland has said that the US president "hates" the UK
Dame Arlene Foster says that Mr Biden's visit will not put pressure on the DUP to change its approach to Stormont
Dame Arlene told GB News: "[Joe Biden] hates the United Kingdom, I don't think there's any doubt about that. and I just think the fact that he is coming here won't put any pressure on the Democratic Unionist Party at all, quite the reverse actually because he is seen by so many people as just simply pro republican and pro nationalist".
Mr Biden flew into RAF Aldergrove last night and stayed at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast city centre. He is giving an address to the University of Ulster.