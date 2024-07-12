The future is bright for Junior Orange with a resurgence in membership: Edward Stevenson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Celebrating the “resurgence in the Junior Orange movement” has been a major highlight of the past 12 months, Edward Stevenson has told brethren at the West Tyrone Twelfth demonstration in Newtownstewart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on a busy year, the Orange Order’s grand master said there is much cause for optimism. ​

“Our Institution is on the rise, with an increasing membership, a growing junior Grand Lodge and encouraging signs of growth from the Ladies and Juniors girls’ movements,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have seen more and more events held by our Districts and lodges, bringing the Orange family together to enjoy times of praise and worship, musical and cultural evenings, sporting activities, and the ever-popular big breakfast."These events – organised by you, the members – are the reason we are seeing an increase in membership”.On the number of young people joining the movement, Mr Stevenson said: “One of the most encouraging aspects of the last 12 months has been the resurgence in the Junior Orange movement.

Imperial Grand Master Bro. Edward Stevenson at Newtownstewart Twelfth 2024. Photo: Brian Little

"The growth must be treated as a beacon of hope for the future. This year already they have formed six new lodges. They have attracted hundreds of new members and are working to see that more follow. I also recognise that the Junior Girls movement is experiencing an increase in membership, with new lodges formed and new members joining existing lodges.

"The growth of Junior sections stands as testament to the hard work and determination of officers, superintendents and helpers who give freely of their time and talents.“These are not the actions of a people who have given up, they are the actions of people who have stood up, and who are investing in the future of their lodges, of their young people and their community."