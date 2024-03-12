The idea of a UK apology for Stakeknife alongside one from the IRA is slammed as 'astonishing' by top ex RUC officer

Jon Boutcher has come to the astonishing conclusion that the agent Stakeknife (Freddie Scappaticci, above) cost more lives than he saved, says Chris Albiston. He says that “unsurprisingly, no information to support this proposition is provided"

Chris Albiston, who was assistant chief constable in the former police force, also hits back at the “astonishing” conclusion in the Kenova report into the handling of the IRA agent known as Stakeknife that running him cost more lives than he saved.

In a letter in today’s News Letter (click here to read it), Mr Albiston says that he wants to offer preliminary thoughts on the 208-page report.

“Whilst the report acknowledges that control over the exploitation of intelligence was indeed necessary and appropriate in order to protect individuals and methodology,” Mr Albiston writes, “it comes to the astonishing conclusion that in respect of agent ‘Stakeknife’, more lives were lost than were saved.”

He says that “unsurprisingly, no information to support this proposition can be provided” and adds: “But if we are to consider ‘high level’ outcomes, should we not factor in that penetration of the terrorist organisations is widely believed to have contributed significantly to the ‘cessation’ of August 1994? How many lives did that save?”