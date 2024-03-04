The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) says Belfast City Council 'free speech' plans on street preachers and buskers may curtail human rights on freedom of expression
Proposed byelaws would require a council permit to use an amplifier or to place a stand, stall or vehicle carrying any form of promotional literature in the city centre.
The proposals have come to a head after some councillors complained about open-air preaching on LGBT issues and pro-life campaigners displaying photographs of abortions.
A public consultation on the matter closed on Monday.
The plans have been strongly supported on the council by the SDLP but opposed by People Before Profit, the DUP and the Free Presbyterian Minister from east Belfast.
But the Irish Congress of Trade Unions - which has some 200,000 members in NI - has now told the News Letter that it also has "serious reservations" about the plans - and called for the council to put its plans on hold.
A major public sector strike in January saw trade union leaders address massive crowds using amplifier systems outside Belfast City Hall.
In a submission to the council, Assistant General secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) Gerry Murphy backed demands in a submission by the NI Public Service Alliance (NIPSA) union "that an exception for trade union picketing and other solidarity action" especially at public buildings such as Belfast City Hall.
"We believe the relevant Council Officials should immediately pause development of these proposals until there has been full engagement with key stakeholders from the Trade Union Movement."
Concluding its submission, the ICTU suggested that the cost of the plans could be the breach of human rights on freedom of expression.
"In short, how do these proposals properly balance the noise pollution 'nuisance' versus wider, legal protections of freedom of expression? An over-curtailment of the latter, is clearly too high a price to pay to deal with 'annoying' preachers/buskers.”
ICTU noted that the Public Order (NI) Order 1987 already criminalises hate speech expression of "a sectarian, racist, disablist or homophobic nature" and asked why the council is not already using such legislation, as well as other laws on noise pollution and obstruction.
Concluding, it said therefore that the proposed bye-laws "run the risk of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut".