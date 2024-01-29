The moment of truth for Jeffrey Donaldson as he briefs DUP on Stormont return talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The so-called executive of the divided party is meeting to get an update on what has happened in negotiations between the DUP and the UK government to restore Stormont.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the News Letter last night: “I will be updating the party executive on where we have got to with the government and the changes we have secured since Christmas.”

The location of the 7pm meeting has not been disclosed. A letter to the 120 or so executive members said: “The meeting will be held in a secure venue with car-parking and you will receive further details of the location and directions to it on Monday.”

It asked that “this business is not discussed with those outside the party or with the press and media”.

The News Letter yesterday contacted members of the smaller 12-strong party officer group which, unlike the executive, can decide policy. No-one returned our calls, suggesting a determination to avoid leaks.

That group has been divided on a return to the assembly. The officers are all members of the larger executive, which also includes the 24 DUP MLAs and eight MPs, but it is unclear if the officer group is meeting before the executive gathering, after it, or not at all.

​Meanwhile, at the weekend Jim Allister told a TUV gathering that DUP members – who oppose return of power-sharing under the current conditions – should consider setting aside party loyalty to “stand together” with like-minded unionists.

However, a DUP spokesman hit back at Mr Allister, saying the DUP is “delivering change to safeguard the Union,” and accusing the TUV of being “more focused on division”.​

Inside today, Prof Henry Patterson writes about how calls from Jamie Bryson and others for a complete restoration of Article 6 of the Acts of Union would be a “disaster”. He also says that unionists need to be in Stormont to challenge Irish hypocrisy on the legacy of the Troubles.