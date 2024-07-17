Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The role of a former top civil servant at Stormont – now Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff – is under the microscope after newspaper reports accusing her of “subverting cabinet” in attempts to secure funding for the GAA stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Times on Wednesday carried a number of allegations about Sue Gray’s involvement in discussions over the Casement Park project, in which it alleges she has angered ministers by “personally dominating” negotiations.

Number 10 officials say they “don’t recognise” the reporting in the newspaper and say that discussions about Casement Park remain ongoing and will follow the usual government processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC, NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn said “I don't know where that story came from. I'm not going to offer a running commentary on who's doing what, when and where.

Sue Gray pictured at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast City Centre to take questions at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry which is sitting in the city for three weeks. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

“What I'm setting out as the government's position, which is we are looking at what can be done bearing in mind these two significant constraints: Cost and Time”.

The newspaper claims Sue Gray's involvement in the project has “deepened concerns in government about the scope of Gray’s remit”, and reports an unnamed Whitehall source criticising her involvement as “an unelected member of staff spending public money on an area of interest to them, subverting cabinet”.

It further alleges that the PM's Chief of Staff has taken “a closer interest in Casement Park than in the province’s health service” – and was pushing for the government to announce new funding for Casement Park as early as this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, it is understood that no new public money has been spent on the project – which was originally promised under the previous Tory government.

Previous Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said “We'll get the money, don't you worry” – but left office without any funds being provided.

The Times reports Downing Street sources as saying that no decision on the future of Casement Park had been made, an announcement was not imminent – and suggestions Sue Gray was “personally dominating” negotiations were overblown.

Sue Gray had mixed reactions from the Northern Ireland parties during her period working as a senior civil servant at Stormont – where she held the powerful position of Permanent Secretary at the Department of Finance after transferring from the Cabinet Office in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She applied to become head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service – a post that requires the sign off of both the first and deputy first ministers.

It is understood Arlene Foster, then the DUP first minister, blocked the appointment – leaving the civil service without a permanent head until the appointment of Jayne Brady.

The DUP have said little publicly about Ms Gray – what is clear, is that the party did not support her becoming the next head of the Northern Ireland civil service.

However, as one of the most powerful people in the country, they won’t be in a hurry to pick a row with the woman who could instead have been serving the Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TUV responded to the report in The Times, describing it as “deeply concerning”.

The party has been opposed to the current plans for the redevelopment of Casement Park and the prominence that has been given to the project, the cost of which has spiralled since plans were first pit in place by the Stormont Executive in 2011.

TUV chairman Keith Ratcliffe told the News Letter: “This is a deeply concerning report. The Cabinet Office needs to come out and make clear that Sue Gray will not be involved in any further discussions about Casement.

“The concerns expressed about her closeness to Sinn Fein are nothing new and her reported enthusiasm for the Government to build a stadium for the GAA is hardly a surprise either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea that the Euros will be coming to Belfast now is for the birds and any push for this grossly over budget project is now purely designed to gift the GAA a cash cow for years to come.

“It is long past time that both local politicians, like our own Communities Minister, and Whitehall called time on the madness”.