The new Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn meets Stormont leaders at Hillsborough Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has met with Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle.

In his first visit to the province since taking the position, the Labour Party MP also met with representatives of other Stormont parties.

Mr Benn further echoed what the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer said, about re-setting relations with the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I wanted to get to work as quickly as possible and was therefore pleased to be able to hold these initial discussions with the first and deputy first Ministers, and representatives from the other parties.

The new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, is pictured meeting First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Caste on Saturday evening. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“My immediate priorities are to establish a new relationship between the UK government and the Northern Ireland executive as we work together to foster economic growth and prosperity, and to improve public services.

“I want to ensure that we have a system in place for addressing the legacy of the past in a way that wins support from victims’ families and that all communities can have confidence in, and which is compliant with human rights.”

Mr Benn said that the new UK government was firmly committed to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We will work hard to deliver its vision for reconciliation, equality, respect for rights and parity of esteem.”

Hilary Benn arriving in Downing Street for the new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer's first Cabinet meeting on Saturday. Like the PM, he committed to re-setting relations with the Republic of Ireland. Pic: Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire

The secretary of state said his meeting with the Sinn Fein first minister and DUP deputy first minister was “very constructive”.

“I look forward to building on our relationship in the months ahead,” he said.

Mr Benn also said that the UK government’s relationship with Dublin is of “great importance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As our nearest neighbour and co-guarantor of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, our relationship with Ireland is of great importance.

“The new UK government will work closely with the Irish government to reset and strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

On Friday evening, the new UK prime minister Keir Starmer and Irish premier Simon Harris have committed to reset and strengthen Anglo-Irish relations “with urgency and ambition”.

The Taoiseach “warmly congratulated” Sir Keir on his appointment and said he looked forward to having a “close and constructive” working relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harris also accepted an invite to visit Downing Street on July 17.

“The Taoiseach and the prime minister spoke of their shared determination to reset and strengthen the bilateral relationship between Ireland and the United Kingdom and to set about that task with urgency and ambition,” a statement said.