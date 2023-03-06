The NI Protocol negotiation is over and the deal has been done: Conor Murphy

Conor Murphy

​

“The negotiation is over and the deal is done now,” he said.

“What people want to see is all parties back in the Assembly and Executive and working together to fix the problems in our health service and support workers and families who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We have huge economic opportunities that can strengthen our economy and create more and better jobs. We need to seize those.”

Alliance Party Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tenyson has said the framework provides the basis for economic growth and prosperity, but that further clarity is needed around the 'Stormont Brake' clause within it.

Mr Tennyson was speaking after his party leader Naomi Long met with the PM, Rishi Sunak. He said: “Northern Ireland has suffered from the uncertainty and instability, both economic and political, caused by Brexit for far too long. While we are still working through the detail, particularly in relation to the Stormont Brake, Alliance believes the framework can provide a basis for both that uncertainty and instability to be brought to an end.

“Over the past year we have seen waiting lists go up, cost-of-living pressures increase and industrial action impacting on many areas of life. We urgently need political stability with local Ministers in place taking decisions for the benefit of our people and we need certainty and stability for businesses, so we can grow our economy and create sustainable employment and prosperity. An agreed way forward between the UK and EU has always been the best way forward for both.