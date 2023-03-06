News you can trust since 1737
The NI Protocol negotiation is over and the deal has been done: Conor Murphy

​I

By Mark Rainey
44 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 6:12pm
Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said people in Northern Ireland want devolution restored.

“The negotiation is over and the deal is done now,” he said.

“What people want to see is all parties back in the Assembly and Executive and working together to fix the problems in our health service and support workers and families who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We have huge economic opportunities that can strengthen our economy and create more and better jobs. We need to seize those.”

Alliance Party Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tenyson has said the framework provides the basis for economic growth and prosperity, but that further clarity is needed around the 'Stormont Brake' clause within it.

Mr Tennyson was speaking after his party leader Naomi Long met with the PM, Rishi Sunak. He said: “Northern Ireland has suffered from the uncertainty and instability, both economic and political, caused by Brexit for far too long. While we are still working through the detail, particularly in relation to the Stormont Brake, Alliance believes the framework can provide a basis for both that uncertainty and instability to be brought to an end.

“Over the past year we have seen waiting lists go up, cost-of-living pressures increase and industrial action impacting on many areas of life. We urgently need political stability with local Ministers in place taking decisions for the benefit of our people and we need certainty and stability for businesses, so we can grow our economy and create sustainable employment and prosperity. An agreed way forward between the UK and EU has always been the best way forward for both.

“Alliance leader Naomi Long made clear to the Prime Minister that the restoration of the Stormont institutions and ensuring that they can never again be collapsed by one single party has been and remains our priority. We now need clarity on the operation of the Stormont Brake, to ensure that it cannot be abused to cause future instability, and we need reform of the institutions to ensure that all MLAs votes have equal value and that we end ransom politics for good.”

