The legislation – aimed at getting Rishi Sunak’s stalled Rwanda scheme off the ground – has caused instability in the Tory party as many either argue it goes too far, or not far enough.Some unionist politicians have argued that EU rights enshrined in the Windsor Framework would hamper the government’s plans in NI– making the province a more attractive destination for illegal migrants. But Alliance says the bill could unpick “rights and protections” under the framework.The Northern Ireland Office have said that the Windsor deal does not affect the Rwanda Bill. A spokesperson said: "Article 2 of the Windsor Framework applies in respect of a diminution of rights set out in the Rights, Equality and Safeguards chapter of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement as a result of the UK's withdrawal from the EU. Article 2 is not engaged in the legislation introduced by the Government in respect of the Rwanda scheme and that legislation is clear that it applies in full across the UK - including Northern Ireland."Jim Allister responded saying: “This is a wholly disingenuous and deceptive response from the NIO”. He says a recent High Court case confirmed that the European Charter of Fundamental Rights (CFR) applies in Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework to an extent it doesn’t in Great Britain – and the CFR will be used by anyone facing deportation from NI under the Rwanda Bill.The TUV leader says deportations from NI will be more difficult – and that the this highlights “the folly of the continuing application of EU law in NI”.However, Alliance MP Stephen Farry has warned that the Windsor Framework hasn't succeeded in protecting migrant rights in the past. He said: “Previous recent immigration legislation, notably the Illegal Migration Act, have already had an adverse impact on asylum seekers and refugees notwithstanding the presence of Article 2 of the Windsor Framework. This has recently been articulated by the Northern Human Rights Commission. I continue to have fears, particularly in terms of access to the courts."