Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said last night that the legislation enabling the government to override key aspects of the Protocol is on course to pass through the House of Commons regardless of the vacuum now at the centre of power in London.

Several hours after Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister, the DUP leader held talks with the new Secretary of State Shailesh Vara when they discussed moves to radically alter the post-Brexit agreements unionists believe de-couples Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is still scheduled to reach its third reading in the House Commons next Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Describing his meeting with the new Northern Ireland Secretary as “constructive”, Sir Jeffrey said: “The committee stage of the bill is scheduled for next week and I welcome the decision to maintain course.

“I look forward to working with the Secretary of State to ensure the bill continues to be advanced and in tact.”

Sir Jeffrey has said whoever is the incoming Prime Minister and Tory leader must recognise that no unionist supports the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP leader also urged the next occupant of 10 Downing Street to push ahead with the legislation going through Parliament that would replace core elements of the Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that the legislation enabling the government to override key aspects of the protocol is on course to pass through the House of Commons regardless of the vacuum at the centre of power in London

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which gives the Cabinet powers to change the post-Brexit agreement, will get its third reading in the House of Commons next Thursday.

Speaking in London yesterday shortly after Boris Johnson’s resignation, Sir Jeffrey said: “I recognise the efforts made by the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol with arrangements which can command the support of unionists as well as nationalists.

“It is no secret that we believed Boris Johnson had a duty to get rid of the Irish Sea border having disastrously gone against our advice and signed a Withdrawal Agreement containing the Protocol.

“After two years of failed negotiations, the efforts to remove the Protocol must continue.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks into 10 Downing Street, London, after reading a statement formally resigning as Conservative Party leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable. He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place. Picture date: Thursday July 7, 2022.

Sir Jeffrey added: “Stable government can only be built on a solid foundation. With zero unionist support in the Assembly, the Northern Ireland Protocol has been undermining the foundations rather than underpinning them.

“The leadership of the Conservative and Unionist Party is a matter for the MPs, and members of that party.

“They should recognise however that no unionist MLA or MPs support the Protocol. Fully functioning devolved government in Stormont and the Protocol cannot co-exist.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said last night that Tory rule and not just Boris Johnson’s premiership should now come to an end following the Prime Minister’s resignation.

The Foyle MP said: “Boris Johnson has debased the office he holds, he has fundamentally and indelibly damaged public confidence in politics and public life, and his death grip on power has a prolonged a period of government that will be characterised by law-breaking, scandal and sleaze.

“He should leave government immediately.”

Mr Eastwood continued: “While the failings of this government have been aggravated by the tone, temperament and character of Boris Johnson, it runs far deeper.

“Those who have fled the sinking ship are incapable of putting the problems right, not least of all the approach to legacy and the Protocol in Northern Ireland.

“This is a moment to bring an end to 12 years of Tory government.”

As Labour plans for a possible vote of no confidence in the outgoing Prime Minister in the House of Commons next week which may trigger a general election, the SDLP leader added: “Relationships across these islands and outcomes for the people we represent would be far better served by a new administration led by the Labour Party.

“An administration that understands the layered complexities of identity and politics in the North, and the need to build enduring relationships with partners across Ireland, Britain, Europe and North America.

“The current Tory administration has proven itself uniquely incapable of distinguishing between the public and their own narrow political interesting, and their time in government is up.”

In the Republic, Fine Gael’s spokesperson on European Affairs, Neale Richmond TD, said Mr Johnson’s announced departure from Downing Street allows for an opportunity to reset Anglo-Irish and UK-EU relations.

Mr Richmond said: “As Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has overseen a marked decline in political relations between Ireland and the UK, the lowest ebb since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. His resignation and pending replacement, offers an opportunity for a reset in both Anglo-Irish and UK-EU relations.”

He continued: “We now need a partner in London who will work to implement the Protocol in a way that works for all, who ensures the UK properly fulfils its role as a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, and who acts in good faith.”

The Fine Gael TD added that once a new Prime Minister is appointed the Irish Government should seek an emergency meeting of the British-Irish Council.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions said Boris Johnson’s resignation underlined the need for a restored Northern Ireland Executive.

Owen Reidy, the ICTU’s Assistant General Secretary said bringing back the Executive was preferable to the “cold comfort” of Tory direct rule.

“In the chaos facing Westminster politics, the return to devolved powers through a restored NI Executive cannot happen fast enough. Bringing back the NI Executive is about protecting our people,” Mr Reidy added.