The son of an Irish Prison officer who was murdered by the IRA is to stand as an election candidate for Fianna Fáil in Co Laois.
Portlaoise Chief Prison Officer Brian Stack was murdered by the IRA in 1983.
His son Austin has been very vociferous in criticising republicans and campaigning for justice for his father.
He previously met Sinn Fein’s Gerry Adams and another senior republican about the murder.
Now he is standing for election for Fianna Fail. He will join Irish Minister of State Seán Fleming TD on the ticket.
Stack, a Portlaoise native, previously served as Assistant Governor in the Irish Prison Service, where he was a specialist Health and Safety expert.
He has a MSc in Environmental Health and Safety and recently launched a new Health and Safety consultancy business in Portlaoise.
His father Brian was shot by the IRA in 1983 and died in hospital in 1984.
Austin has campaigned relentlessly over the years since for justice for his murder.
Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: "Austin is a very passionate advocate, as shown both by his campaigning for justice for his father, who was tragically murdered by the IRA, and locally, helping people in Portlaoise.
"I am delighted he has been added to the ticket. He has a proven track record of working with residents’ associations locally and is deeply rooted in his community.
"We have a well-balanced ticket in Laois with Austin and Seán and I believe we are in strong contention for two seats."
Reflecting on his addition to the ticket, Stack said: “I am honoured to have been added to the ticket in Laois for the General Election.
"I am hugely passionate about advocating for the people of Laois. Over the past decades, I have shown that I am not afraid of being a strong voice for people here and standing up for them.
"I am proud of my work on the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee, engaging residents associations and will continue this hard work on behalf of the people of Laois in the weeks ahead.
"I will always fight for justice and for fairness. If elected to Dáil Éireann I will continue this and be a relentlessly strong voice for our community at a national level."